We’re only a few days away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, where the Korean manufacturer will announce Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Earbuds successor which will simply be called Galaxy Buds+. We already know quite a few pieces of information about the upcoming Galaxy Buds+, but now the full spec sheet has been leaked by Evan Blass AKA evLeaks.

The spec sheet confirms that the Galaxy Buds + will have nearly double the battery life, and will be able to fast charge for 60 minutes use in only 3 minutes.

It also confirms that the Buds+ will have improved speakers, with a built-in woofer, and will be available in Black, White, Blue and Red.

Gallery

The very best feature, however, is that the device will support Spotify, presumably allowing playlists to be pre-loaded like the Samsung Galaxy Active 2.

This addresses one of the biggest deficits of the current Galaxy Buds, allowing users, for example, to enjoy their Spotify playlist while jogging completely without your phone.

All these new features will add only $20 to the asking price, with the Buds+ retailing for $149.

The Galaxy Buds+ is expected to be one of the devices Samsung unveils at its Unpacked event on the 11th of February.