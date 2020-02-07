We’re only a few days away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, where Samsung will announce a number of exciting products, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

It seems some happy technology journalists already have them in hand, with Winfuture’s Roland Quandt hiding a pair in plain sight in an MWC 2020 picture.

Seen in the top right corner of the picture is the distinctive Buds+ logo, and Roland was kind enough to post a clear picture of the box, front and back.

Gallery

The packaging confirms the 11-hour battery life, triple microphones and dual speakers.

Of course, the full specs have already been leaked by Evan Blass AKA evLeaks and can be seen below.

The spec sheet confirms that the Galaxy Buds + will have nearly double the battery life, and will be able to fast charge for 60 minutes use in only 3 minutes.

It also confirms that the Buds+ will have improved speakers, with a built-in woofer, and will be available in Black, White, Blue and Red.

Gallery

The very best feature, however, is that the device will support Spotify, hopefully by allowing playlists to be pre-loaded like the Samsung Galaxy Active 2.

This addresses one of the biggest deficits of the current Galaxy Buds, allowing users, for example, to enjoy their Spotify playlist while jogging completely without your phone.

All these new features will add only $20 to the asking price, with the Buds+ retailing for $149.

Will any of our readers be picking up a set? Let us know below.