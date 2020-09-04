Sony is expected to launch the Sony Xperia 5 II on the 17th September, and in a new video, Evan Blass AKA evLeaks has revealed all the features of the handset.

The handset is shaping up to be a real multi-media powerhouse.

Specs include:

Screen 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED CinemaWide 21:9 HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch scanning rate. Processor Snapdragon 865 RAM/Storage 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with micro SD card slot. Cameras Rear: Wide: 12-megapixel, f/1.7 aperture, 24mm lens, with an 82-degree field-of-view Ultra-wide: 12-megapixels, f/2.2, 124-degrees FoV Telephoto: 12-megapixel, f/2.4, 3X optical zoom lens Video: 4K HDR at 120 fps with OIS, EIS for video ad Optical Steadyshot (hybrid OIS/EIS stabilization in video) Dedicated shutter button 20 fps burst shots with auto-focus Audio headphone jack, dual-front-facing speakers, Dolby Atmos support Networking 5G Battery 4,000mAh battery with USB-C PD for fast charging. Size 158 x 68 x 8mm Other Dual Shock Direct support

The device corrects a number of issues with the Xperia 5, including having a notch-less screen and a headphone jack, and appears to be a real contender.

via AndroidHeadlines