Sony is expected to launch the Sony Xperia 5 II on the 17th September, and in a new video, Evan Blass AKA evLeaks has revealed all the features of the handset.
The handset is shaping up to be a real multi-media powerhouse.
Specs include:
|Screen
|6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED CinemaWide 21:9 HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch scanning rate.
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865
|RAM/Storage
|8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with micro SD card slot.
|Cameras
|Rear:
Wide: 12-megapixel, f/1.7 aperture, 24mm lens, with an 82-degree field-of-view
Ultra-wide: 12-megapixels, f/2.2, 124-degrees FoV
Telephoto: 12-megapixel, f/2.4, 3X optical zoom lens
Video: 4K HDR at 120 fps with OIS, EIS for video ad Optical Steadyshot (hybrid OIS/EIS stabilization in video)
Dedicated shutter button
20 fps burst shots with auto-focus
|Audio
|headphone jack, dual-front-facing speakers, Dolby Atmos support
|Networking
|5G
|Battery
|4,000mAh battery with USB-C PD for fast charging.
|Size
|158 x 68 x 8mm
|Other
|Dual Shock Direct support
The device corrects a number of issues with the Xperia 5, including having a notch-less screen and a headphone jack, and appears to be a real contender.
What do our readers think of the handset? Let us know below.
