Leaked Gemini Pro update is coming to Bard on Feb 1st

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A screenshot on Reddit revealed several major updates to its AI-powered chatbot, Bard, and its language model, Gemini Pro. These changes are expected to be out on February 1.

In December, Google announced the availability of its newest foundation model, Gemini Pro, for Android developers.

One of the most exciting new features is the ability to generate images with Bard. Users can simply enter a few words to create unique images that reflect their imagination. This feature is currently available for English prompts, with more languages to be added.

Another significant update is the expansion of Bard with Gemini Pro to more languages. This upgrade will enhance users’ capabilities, including improved understanding, summarizing, reasoning, brainstorming, writing, and planning. With these new features, Google aims to make Bard an even more powerful tool for users to create, interact, and collaborate.

Google is also rolling out its double-check feature to more languages, which allows users to evaluate Bard’s responses.

Here is the Reddit post.