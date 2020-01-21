We’re only a few days away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, where the Korean manufacturer will announce Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Earbuds successor which will simply be called Galaxy Buds+. We already know quite a few pieces of information about the upcoming Galaxy Buds+, but now thanks to a couple of new leaked renders, we got to know about the color options it will be available in.

According to the latest leaked renders, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will be available three color options — Black, White, and Light Blue. For the sake of comparison, the original Galaxy Buds came in three color options — Black, White, and Bright Yellow.

The Galaxy Buds+ and its predecessor share a lot of similarities when it comes to the design. The only striking difference that is noticeable from outside is the new Blue color variant.

While they share a similar design, the Galaxy Buds+ will be better than the original Galaxy Buds in many areas. For instance, call quality in the Galaxy Buds+ will be a lot better in the Galaxy Buds+ because it’s now using 4 microphones as against 2 microphones in the Galaxy Buds. This would address one of the biggest complaints of the buds. A significantly larger battery(58mAh to 85mAh) also makes the Galaxy Buds+ a lot better than its predecessor.

The Galaxy Buds+ is expected to be one of the devices Samsung unveils at its Unpacked event on the 11th of February. They are expected to retail for no more than $150.

Source: MSP