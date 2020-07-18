The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is set to be essentially what the Samsung Galaxy Fold was meant to be when it launched – a refined handset featuring the current state of the art technology.

While a folding screen was pretty groundbreaking, the notch on the inside screen of the Samsung Galaxy Fold was not, and neither was the massive bezels of the external screen.

We have already heard that the internal screen will have a punchole camera, but now the leaked firmware of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G , analysed by Max Weinbach from XDA- Developers, has also revealed a lot of secrets of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 front-facing screen.

Samsung added support for 2 new aspect ratios. 25:9 and 5:4. These are both for the Galaxy Fold 2. Front display is 25:9, main display is 5:4. pic.twitter.com/eokYqoydsP — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 18, 2020

Max revealed the external screen will have a 25:9 aspect ratio, meaning it will fill most of the front with minimal bezel, and that both the internal and external screen will have a punch-hole camera.

To get an idea of the magnitude of the improvement expected it would be useful to compare the original device with the last image, which is a concept close to what we expect Samsung to deliver later this year.

He also revealed that you will be able to use the external screen as a viewfinder for the main camera, meaning you can take pictures without opening the handset.

In addition, you will also be able to take selfies using the main camera while using the external screen as a viewfinder. In this mode, with the device the internal screen will be switched off.

Max also found a number of other general improvements. In Pro Video, you’ll be able to select which microphone you’ll want to use. It can be Front mic, back mic, omni mic (both front and back), Bluetooth mics, or USB. Samsung will also 8K 21:9 AND 21:9 video recording, Single Take can now be from 5 to 15 seconds and users will be able to share their camera gallery via QR Code.

Find more minutia in Max’s twitter thread here.