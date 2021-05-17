Apple’s own apps have once again leaked unannounced and upcoming hardware.

Today’s release of iOS 14.6 RC includes resources that reveal Apple will soon release new Beats Studio Buds, which resembles Samsung or Sony Truly Wireless Headphones than Apple’s usual AirPods.

The buds combine the curves of the AirPods Pro with a geometric design reminiscent of Sony’s earbuds.

The case also appears much more rounded than Apple’s usual design.

The code reveals the Beats Studio Buds will offer instant pairing, Hey Siri support and also noise cancellation.

9to5Mac expects the Beats Studio Buds to be released within the next 4-6 weeks, along with Apple’s next generation of Airpods.