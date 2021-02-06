OnePlus is expected to release the OnePlus 9 Pro in the next few weeks, and now it appears the design and many details of the handset have been leaked to YouTube channel Dave2D.

The device appears to be significantly different from previous leaks, suggesting that that device may be the regular OnePlus 9 and this one the higher-end OnePlus 9 Pro.

One reason the device is expected to be the more Pro handset is the presence of Hasselblad branding on the camera. Hasselblad is a very high-end camera company and has so far not endorsed any smartphones.

A number of images have been sent to Dave2D, which suggests the following specs:

Slightly curved QHD 120 Hz screen

11 GB (likely 12) RAM, 256 GB storage.

Processor – unknown- likely Snapdragon 888.

4 camera cluster, including 3.3x zoom with tilt-shift mode

See the leak video below: