Samsung is single-handedly keeping the Android tablet market alive with the Galaxy tab series; and today, information has leaked about a low-cost variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 series.

Priced between $300-$400, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the affordable, premium mid-range tablet variant of the Tab S6. The tablet will come with an S Pen stylus which, as in the Galaxy Tab S6, will also be pressure-sensitive.

The display is a 2000×1200 pixel 10.4 inch LCD panel and is cut with round corners and a narrow bezel. The aluminium housing makes for an ultra-thin device, that measures only 7mm thick.

The tablet houses an Exynos 9611 processor and will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with microSD expansion support. It packs a 467g, 7040mAh battery, and comes with a UCB-C type power supply.

The front and back cameras are a humble 5 and 8 megapixels respectively and do not include an LED flash- rendering them unsuitable for darker environments.

Finally, the Tab S6 Lite will run on Android 10.0. LTE, NFC, Bluetooth and GPS support will also be offered.

The price is expected to come in between 350-400 euros.

Source: Winfuture Via: Sammobile