TechCrunch has revealed that Google is working on its own physical and virtual credit card to rival the Apple Card.

The card would offer similar security features as the Apple Card, such as offering temporary credit card numbers, the ability to deactivate your physical credit card from the app, and numerous analytical features to track your spending.

Google will be partnering with established credit card companies such as CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union for the Mastercard-backed service, though a VISA card may be possible in the future.

The presence of the service was leaked to TechCrunch and Google did not confirm the coming service, merely commenting:

We’re exploring how we can partner with banks and credit unions in the US to offer smart checking accounts through Google Pay, helping their customers benefit from useful insights and budgeting tools, while keeping their money in an FDIC or NCUA-insured account. Our lead partners today are Citi and Stanford Federal Credit Union, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.

As such no specific launch date for the product is available.

While a Google Pay Card is unlikely to have the same cachet as the Apple Card, Google may make up for it with its strength – much better data analytics.

