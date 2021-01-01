While we wait for the Samsung Galaxy S21 to hit the market, another erstwhile giant is also preparing their own flagship.

Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks has given us our first look at Huawei’s new camera-centric flagship, the Huawei P50 Pro.

Similar to the P40, the P50 Pro will retain the waterfall display, though on this occasion it will only feature a single front-facing punch-hole camera vs dual-selfie with the P40.

Onleaks also reports that the handset will feature a traditional earpiece rather than the vibrating screen feature found in the P40.

With only one selfie camera the device will presumably also no longer offer its IR-based face-unlock feature.

We have previously heard the Huawei P50 Pro will feature a triple camera system with an upgraded main camera and ultra-wide cine camera.

The P series is a compact camera phone, and the P50 series will continue on this path. 159x73x8.x mm size

P30 pro like front and single middle hole.

Camera setup is very Mate 40 like triple cam.

New main camera and ultra wide cine camera.

Don't know about Pro+. — Teme (??)? (@RODENT950) December 31, 2020

It’s still many months before the Huawei P50 Pro is set to be released, so not much more detail is available. We only hope the change in administration in the USA will allow the company to once again start shipping devices with the Google Play Store, so it can resume its competitive position in the inddustry.

via Pocketnow.