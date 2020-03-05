New leak confirms the camera and key specs of iPhone 12

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 12 series in September of 2020. We haven’t seen many leaks surrounding the device but the new leak seems to cover all the important aspects of the device.

The leak comes from the reliable Max Weinbach who has partnered with EverythingApplePro to reveal some of the important details about the upcoming iPhone. According to Weinbach, Apple is expected to continue with the triple-camera setup. However, the company will finally add Time-of-Flight sensor to the Pro models. Apple is also testing iPhones with 64 MP camera and is looking to improve the zoom capabilities on the iPhone 12.

Moreover, Apple is working on Night mode, improved HDR and a Macro mode for the upcoming iPhone. The company might also increase the aperture on its sensors, with the ultra-wide-angle lens getting an F/1.6 sensor.

Apart from the camera, iPhone 12 Pro Max will also come with 4,400 mAh battery, 120 Hz display and 5G support. The company is also working with Verizon to introduce a special edition Apple iPhone 12 with a black frame, Apple logo and red glass.