Latest Twitter PWA update adds tons of useful new features

Twitter has added tons of new features to its Progressive Web App(PWA) through a server-side update. The Twitter PWA now fully supports Voice Tweets, which now includes improved controls, audio dock playback, and captions. Twitter PWA users will also be able to use Google account to sign in or sign up to the microblogging site. The ability to adjust conversation control settings for a Tweet after it’s been sent is another useful feature that was missing in the Twitter PWA, but thanks to the latest update, those using the Twitter web client can now do that.

The latest update also includes a ton of improvements and general bug fixes. You can read the full official change below to know more about the latest update.

Changelog

New Mid-Conversation Controls: We’ve introduced the ability for you to adjust conversation control settings for a Tweet after it’s been sent. This allows authors to adjust the scope of a conversation as it evolves, and empowers authors to pause replies from people outside their network or altogether.

We’ve made improvements around ensuring proper density of promoted Tweets within timelines. Spaces: You’ll now be able to see the presence of an active Space through profile image rings in search results and on the profile screen. You can click the avatar to join the Space.

You can now use your Google account to sign up and sign in to your Twitter account. Voice Tweets: Voice Tweets are now fully supported on Twitter.com, including improved controls, audio dock playback, and captions. Updated Accessibility: Clear buttons present in editable fields will now be properly focusable and labelled to make it easier for screen readers and voiceover to access.

There’s been a lot of work done to improve video caption behavior across browsers and devices. We’re currently experimenting with improvements to caption positioning, and will be enabling these fixes for everyone soon. Misinformation Labels: Prevent labelling applied to Quote Tweets of labelled Tweets.

The Spaces dock will now take advantage of the full screen height on mobile devices. Video: You can now toggle video captions on and off using the ‘c’ key when the video is focused.

Input fields with animating transitions will no longer animate when reduced motion is enabled. Accessibility: Fixed discrepancies around when user avatars are accessible or not.

Resolved problems with tapping to create and edit polls on mobile devices. Composer: Improved alignment of components within the composer.

Resolved an issue where searching for multiple results in the GIF picker would show an empty state after the initial search. Inline Reply: Typeahead results displayed in popover elements will now properly scroll with the composer within timelines.

Fixed an issue where List timelines would automatically scroll down when opened. Lists: Adding or removing someone from a List through the editor modal and dismissing without saving will no longer incorrectly persist those changes within a session.

Improved synchronization of timing between captions and audio playback. Spaces: Popover elements opened from within the Spaces dock will no longer scroll with the content behind it.

Improved scrolling behavior when dismissing elements such as search dropdowns, and maintaining scroll position between different search result pages. Toasts: Corrected display issues with toasts that contain an action button.usef

As mentioned above, this is a server-side update, so don’t waste your time by checking for updates in Microsoft Store. All you have to do is open and then close the Twitter app, and then open it again to update the app.