Recently, Microsoft released January 2022 system updates to Surface Pro 8 devices. These updates are available for Surface Pro 8 with LTE devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 20H2, or greater.

The updates has the following highlights:

Enables feature support for new Surface Pen and Type Cover.

Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 8 with LTE Advanced.

Update details:

Windows Update Name Device Manager MBIHV -Firmware – 2.1.1.14 Quectel MSFT MBIHV Mobile Broadband Firmware Device – Firmware Surface – HIDClass – 161.36.24.0 Surface TCON device -Human Interface Devices Surface – Firmware – 66.1.0.17 Surface SMF – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 10.4.0.0 Surface PD Controller – Firmware Surface – Firmware – 15.0.1706.1 Surface ME – Firmware Surface – USB -1.77.137.0 Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller _ USB Controllers Surface – Human Interface Devices – 15.15.137.0 Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices Surface – System – 66.44.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.

Source: Microsoft via: WBI