Recently, Microsoft released January 2022 system updates to Surface Pro 8 devices. These updates are available for Surface Pro 8 with LTE devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 20H2, or greater.
The updates has the following highlights:
- Enables feature support for new Surface Pen and Type Cover.
- Improves system stability and merges support for both Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 8 with LTE Advanced.
Update details:
|Windows Update Name
|Device Manager
|MBIHV -Firmware – 2.1.1.14
|Quectel MSFT MBIHV Mobile Broadband Firmware Device – Firmware
|Surface – HIDClass – 161.36.24.0
|Surface TCON device -Human Interface Devices
|Surface – Firmware – 66.1.0.17
|Surface SMF – Firmware
|Surface – Firmware – 10.4.0.0
|Surface PD Controller – Firmware
|Surface – Firmware – 15.0.1706.1
|Surface ME – Firmware
|Surface – USB -1.77.137.0
|Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller _ USB Controllers
|Surface – Human Interface Devices – 15.15.137.0
|Surface Touch Pen Processor – Human Interface Devices
|Surface – System – 66.44.139.0
|Surface Integration – System devices
You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.
