Latest Skype update makes it easier to quote using your keyboard

Microsoft recently released Skype version 8.56 for various platforms. This v8.56 update for Skype for Android, iPhone and iPad only includes bug fixes and stability improvements. However, Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux and Web comes with a new feature. You can now easily quote using your keyboard with Skype on desktop.

?You can now use keyboard shortcuts to copy and paste quotes on Windows and Mac.

To start using this feature, enable Settings ?> ?Messaging ?> ?Paste copied messages as quotes. This update also includes following bug fixes and improvements for desktop clients.

Sys tray icon should not appear offline anymore after a computer launch.

Split view should not get disabled by itself anymore.

When using split view, new messages sync now better in open chat windows.

Auto-answering working better when the app was backgrounded on desktop.

The new quoting feature is rolling out over the next couple of days.

Source: Microsoft