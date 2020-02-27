Latest OneDrive for iOS update fixes Personal Vault access issues

Personal Vault is a protected folder in OneDrive that you can only access with a strong authentication method or a second step of identity verification, such as your fingerprint, face, PIN, or a code sent to you via email or SMS. Recently, OneDrive iOS users had issues in accessing files insider their Personal Vault. Also, some users had sign in issues. Microsoft today released a new update (version 11.22.11) in App Store that fixes both the sign in and access issues. In addition, this new update fixes the bug in PDF editor where drawing sometimes would not work the first time around.

OneDrive iOS app features:

Quickly open and save OneDrive files in Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote.

Easily find photos thanks to automatic tagging.

Get notifications when a shared document is edited.

Share albums of your favorite photos and videos.

Highlight, annotate, and sign PDF files in your OneDrive.

Access your most important files offline.

You can download the updated app here from App Store.