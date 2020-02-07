Latest GroupMe update allows you to send multiple images from other apps

Microsoft recently released a new update for its GroupMe app on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. GroupMe for iOS now comes with support for sending multiple images from other apps.

GroupMe for Android now comes with improved video upload reliability and re-meme for multiple image upload. Both the Android and iOS updates come with several bug fixes that improve the overall app experience.

GroupMe is free app from Skype team at Microsoft and it provides a simple way to stay connected with those who matter most.

Download the updated app here from App Store and here from Play Store.