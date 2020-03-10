Latest GroupMe update allows you to easily search for messages

Microsoft today released a new update for its GroupMe app on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The new local message search feature will allow you to easily search for messages you care about. This update also comes with several bug fixes to improve the overall app experience. GroupMe for Android also comes with improvements related to SMS verification.

GroupMe is free app from Skype team at Microsoft and it provides a simple way to stay connected with those who matter most. You can add anyone to a group via their phone number or email address. If they don’t have the app, they can start chatting over SMS immediately.

Download the updated app here from App Store and here from Play Store.