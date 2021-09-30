Yesterday Korean certification authorities confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will only have a 3,700 mAh battery, 300 mAh less than then s21.

Now the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ has also been leaked by the same source.

MyFixGuide reports that EB-BS906ABY has been certified by SafetyKorea and confirms a typical capacity of 4500mAh, again 300 mAh less than the Samsung Galaxy S21+.

The “S906” in model number confirms that the battery belongs to Galaxy S22+.

Like the S22, the reason is likely that the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is a smaller handset than the S21+, going from 6.7 inches to 6.55 inches.

The provisional specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ include:

Screen 6.55 inch, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 898 in most regions, Exynos 2200 chipset in collaboration with AMD’s GPU in some. Cameras 50MP Samsung GN5 Sensor, a pixel size of 1/1.55 inches, 3x optical zoom support. Dimensions 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm (9.1mm including the rear camera bump)

See renders based on leaked CAD files below:

via MyFixGuide