Black Shark 3, which is a successor to the last year’s Black Shark 2, is Xiaomi’s upcoming gaming smartphone. The smartphone is expected to launch in March, but we already know a few key details about the smartphone, thanks to the new leaks.

But today we have something which is more reliable. The Black Shark 3 appeared on the 3C website for the first time revealing key specifications of the smartphone. The 3C certification suggests 65W First Charging and 5G capability.

Beyond that, 3C certifications failed to give us any details about Xiaomi’s upcoming gaming smartphone. However, it’s Xiaomi’s Weibo handle that did us some favor by giving us a hint about the battery capacity in the Black Shark 3 smartphone. In a cryptic Weibo post, Xiaomi hinted that the Black Shark 3 could come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. And thanks to the 65W First-Charging support, it’ll take 38 minutes to make the battery go from 0 to 100 percent.

According to previous rumors, the Black Shark 3 will feature a QHD display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Xiaomi will also let you choose between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, so if you’re a big fan of long battery life, you’ll have the option to switch to 60Hz or 90Hz. You’ll also be able to choose between FHD and QHD.

Rumors also suggested that the Black Shark 3 will be Xiaomi’s first smartphone to rock a 16GB RAM.

via MSP