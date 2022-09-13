KB5017390 comes to Beta Channel; offers only a single update for Settings

Microsoft is releasing Build 22621.598 and Build 22622.598 (KB5017390) to Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel. As usual, the higher build number will have the features, while Build 22621.598 will have them off by default. It should not be a problem, though, since Build 22622.598 is only getting a single new feature for this update.

The only improvement in Build 22622.598 focus on the Settings section, wherein users will no longer be allowed to uninstall apps with inter-dependencies, such as Steam and other gaming apps running on it. Repairing Win32 apps under Settings > Apps > Installed apps should also be unable now through this update. Nonetheless, Microsoft stressed modifying and uninstalling such apps without inter-dependencies should still work.

Apparently, there are also some fixes and known issues mentioned in the release of both Build 22621.598 and Build 22622.598.