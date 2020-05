It’s not all bad news for the Cortana Beta app on Windows 10. Version 2.2004.22762.0 of the app has added back the ability to manage all your connected Cortana devices, including Surface Headphones, the Xbox One, connected Amazon Alexa devices and presumably also the upcoming Surface Earbuds and Surface Headphones 2.

The new Hardware section can be found under Settings and lists your various devices, allowing you to manage their options and even set up new hardware.

via the WC