Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios has begun hiring for its next big project, the studios’ most ambitious title yet.

Noticed by Twitter user MauroNL, Avalanche Studios’ New York branch – the team behind Just Cause 3 and Rage 2 – is currently hiring for multiple positions to create their upcoming game.

The title is described as the “largest and greatest AAA project we’ve ever taken on”, surpassing the scale of both of their past open world games as the developer focuses on next-gen technology.

Avalanche Studios’ next game aims to have a large focus on increasing the quality of animation. Avalanche NYC is asking for a gameplay animation programmer that will “push animation quality a lot further than we have done previously.”

There’s no knowing if Avalanche Studios’ next fans will be a Just Cause sequel or a new IP; Maybe it’ll eventually leak like the developer’s last project.