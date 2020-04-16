It’s April 16th, which means that it’s time for even more games to drop their price tags and go for free on the Epic Games Store. Your free picks for this week are the action-packed Just Cause 4 and immersive road trip simulator Wheels of Aurelia.

In order to claim your free games, you’ll need an Epic Games account. You can then pick them up either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher.

It’s free to sign up for an Epic account and the launcher is completely free to download. There’s no payment information required at any point.

The Epic launcher is required to play your free games (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your games, they’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

Just Cause 4 sees rogue agent Rico Rodriguez land in Solis to hunt down the truth about his past, at any cost. Jump into an action-packed open-world sandbox experience and cause chaos with a wide selection of weaponry, vehicles and gear. Strap into your wingsuit, equip your fully customizable grappling hook, and get ready to bring the thunder!

You can get the standard edition of Just Cause 4 for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

A narrative road trip game set in the roaring Italian 70s, it tells the story of Lella, a restless woman driving on the roads of the western coast of Italy, the famous “Via Aurelia”. This is an interactive fiction in the shape of an isometric driving game and with a focus on replayability: every playthrough lasts about fifteen minutes and there are sixteen different endings to discover. The 1970s in Italy were a time of terrorism, kidnappings, and political turmoil. Based on your choices and the places you’ll decide to visit you may end up in car chases, illegal street races, or in tense debates with a catholic priest, and more from a cast of characters that you have never met before in a video game.

Wheels of Aurelia can be found on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Both Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia will be free until April 23rd at 4pm BST so, if you do enjoy free things, make sure you pick them up before then. As of next Thursday, For the King will be free on the Epic Games Store, although it’s likely that Epic will sneak another free game in too.