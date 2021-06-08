It’s Patch Tuesday, and this month’s update is a doozy, fixing 7 zero-day exploits, of which 6 have been exploited in the wild, and a total of 50 flaws altogether, five classified as Critical and forty-five as Important.

The six actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities are:

  • CVE-2021-31955 – Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
  • CVE-2021-31956 – Windows NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
  • CVE-2021-33739 – Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
  • CVE-2021-33742 – Windows MSHTML Platform Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
  • CVE-2021-31199 – Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
  • CVE-2021-31201 – Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2021-31968 – Windows Remote Desktop Services Denial of Service Vulnerability, was publicly disclosed but fortunately not used in the wild.

The other fixes included in Patch Tuesday are listed below:

TagCVE IDCVE TitleSeverity
.NET Core & Visual StudioCVE-2021-31957.NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service VulnerabilityImportant
3D ViewerCVE-2021-319423D Viewer Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
3D ViewerCVE-2021-319433D Viewer Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
3D ViewerCVE-2021-319443D Viewer Information Disclosure VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft DWM Core LibraryCVE-2021-33739Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)CVE-2021-33741Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft IntuneCVE-2021-31980Microsoft Intune Management Extension Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft OfficeCVE-2021-31940Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft OfficeCVE-2021-31941Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2021-31939Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office OutlookCVE-2021-31949Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office SharePointCVE-2021-31964Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office SharePointCVE-2021-31963Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityCritical
Microsoft Office SharePointCVE-2021-31950Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office SharePointCVE-2021-31948Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office SharePointCVE-2021-31966Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office SharePointCVE-2021-31965Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office SharePointCVE-2021-26420Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Scripting EngineCVE-2021-31959Scripting Engine Memory Corruption VulnerabilityCritical
Microsoft Windows Codecs LibraryCVE-2021-31967VP9 Video Extensions Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityCritical
Paint 3DCVE-2021-31946Paint 3D Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Paint 3DCVE-2021-31983Paint 3D Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Paint 3DCVE-2021-31945Paint 3D Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Role: Hyper-VCVE-2021-31977Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service VulnerabilityImportant
Visual Studio Code – Kubernetes ToolsCVE-2021-31938Microsoft VsCode Kubernetes Tools Extension Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Bind Filter DriverCVE-2021-31960Windows Bind Filter Driver Information Disclosure VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Common Log File System DriverCVE-2021-31954Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Cryptographic ServicesCVE-2021-31201Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Cryptographic ServicesCVE-2021-31199Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows DCOM ServerCVE-2021-26414Windows DCOM Server Security Feature BypassImportant
Windows DefenderCVE-2021-31978Microsoft Defender Denial of Service VulnerabilityImportant
Windows DefenderCVE-2021-31985Microsoft Defender Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityCritical
Windows DriversCVE-2021-31969Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Event Logging ServiceCVE-2021-31972Event Tracing for Windows Information Disclosure VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Filter ManagerCVE-2021-31953Windows Filter Manager Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows HTML PlatformCVE-2021-31971Windows HTML Platform Security Feature Bypass VulnerabilityImportant
Windows InstallerCVE-2021-31973Windows GPSVC Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows KerberosCVE-2021-31962Kerberos AppContainer Security Feature Bypass VulnerabilityImportant
Windows KernelCVE-2021-31951Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows KernelCVE-2021-31955Windows Kernel Information Disclosure VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Kernel-Mode DriversCVE-2021-31952Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows MSHTML PlatformCVE-2021-33742Windows MSHTML Platform Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityCritical
Windows Network File SystemCVE-2021-31975Server for NFS Information Disclosure VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Network File SystemCVE-2021-31974Server for NFS Denial of Service VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Network File SystemCVE-2021-31976Server for NFS Information Disclosure VulnerabilityImportant
Windows NTFSCVE-2021-31956Windows NTFS Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows NTLMCVE-2021-31958Windows NTLM Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Print Spooler ComponentsCVE-2021-1675Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Remote DesktopCVE-2021-31968Windows Remote Desktop Services Denial of Service VulnerabilityImportant
Windows TCP/IPCVE-2021-31970Windows TCP/IP Driver Security Feature Bypass VulnerabilityImportant

Given that some of the flaws are being actively exploited, it would be a good idea to protect your device as soon as possible. You can download the patches by Checking for Updates in Settings.

via BleepingComputer

