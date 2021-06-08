It’s Patch Tuesday, and this month’s update is a doozy, fixing 7 zero-day exploits, of which 6 have been exploited in the wild, and a total of 50 flaws altogether, five classified as Critical and forty-five as Important.
The six actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities are:
- CVE-2021-31955 – Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
- CVE-2021-31956 – Windows NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
- CVE-2021-33739 – Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
- CVE-2021-33742 – Windows MSHTML Platform Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
- CVE-2021-31199 – Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
- CVE-2021-31201 – Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
CVE-2021-31968 – Windows Remote Desktop Services Denial of Service Vulnerability, was publicly disclosed but fortunately not used in the wild.
The other fixes included in Patch Tuesday are listed below:
|Tag
|CVE ID
|CVE Title
|Severity
|.NET Core & Visual Studio
|CVE-2021-31957
|.NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Important
|3D Viewer
|CVE-2021-31942
|3D Viewer Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|3D Viewer
|CVE-2021-31943
|3D Viewer Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|3D Viewer
|CVE-2021-31944
|3D Viewer Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft DWM Core Library
|CVE-2021-33739
|Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based)
|CVE-2021-33741
|Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Intune
|CVE-2021-31980
|Microsoft Intune Management Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2021-31940
|Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2021-31941
|Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2021-31939
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office Outlook
|CVE-2021-31949
|Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2021-31964
|Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2021-31963
|Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Critical
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2021-31950
|Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2021-31948
|Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2021-31966
|Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2021-31965
|Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office SharePoint
|CVE-2021-26420
|Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Scripting Engine
|CVE-2021-31959
|Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability
|Critical
|Microsoft Windows Codecs Library
|CVE-2021-31967
|VP9 Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Critical
|Paint 3D
|CVE-2021-31946
|Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Paint 3D
|CVE-2021-31983
|Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Paint 3D
|CVE-2021-31945
|Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Role: Hyper-V
|CVE-2021-31977
|Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Important
|Visual Studio Code – Kubernetes Tools
|CVE-2021-31938
|Microsoft VsCode Kubernetes Tools Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Bind Filter Driver
|CVE-2021-31960
|Windows Bind Filter Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Common Log File System Driver
|CVE-2021-31954
|Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Cryptographic Services
|CVE-2021-31201
|Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Cryptographic Services
|CVE-2021-31199
|Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows DCOM Server
|CVE-2021-26414
|Windows DCOM Server Security Feature Bypass
|Important
|Windows Defender
|CVE-2021-31978
|Microsoft Defender Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Defender
|CVE-2021-31985
|Microsoft Defender Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Critical
|Windows Drivers
|CVE-2021-31969
|Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Event Logging Service
|CVE-2021-31972
|Event Tracing for Windows Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Filter Manager
|CVE-2021-31953
|Windows Filter Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows HTML Platform
|CVE-2021-31971
|Windows HTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Installer
|CVE-2021-31973
|Windows GPSVC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Kerberos
|CVE-2021-31962
|Kerberos AppContainer Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2021-31951
|Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Kernel
|CVE-2021-31955
|Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers
|CVE-2021-31952
|Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows MSHTML Platform
|CVE-2021-33742
|Windows MSHTML Platform Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Critical
|Windows Network File System
|CVE-2021-31975
|Server for NFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Network File System
|CVE-2021-31974
|Server for NFS Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Network File System
|CVE-2021-31976
|Server for NFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows NTFS
|CVE-2021-31956
|Windows NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows NTLM
|CVE-2021-31958
|Windows NTLM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Print Spooler Components
|CVE-2021-1675
|Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Remote Desktop
|CVE-2021-31968
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows TCP/IP
|CVE-2021-31970
|Windows TCP/IP Driver Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|Important
Given that some of the flaws are being actively exploited, it would be a good idea to protect your device as soon as possible. You can download the patches by Checking for Updates in Settings.
via BleepingComputer
Comments