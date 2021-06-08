It’s Patch Tuesday, and this month’s update is a doozy, fixing 7 zero-day exploits, of which 6 have been exploited in the wild, and a total of 50 flaws altogether, five classified as Critical and forty-five as Important.

The six actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities are:

CVE-2021-31955 – Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability

CVE-2021-31956 – Windows NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2021-33739 – Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2021-33742 – Windows MSHTML Platform Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

CVE-2021-31199 – Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2021-31201 – Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

CVE-2021-31968 – Windows Remote Desktop Services Denial of Service Vulnerability, was publicly disclosed but fortunately not used in the wild.

The other fixes included in Patch Tuesday are listed below:

Tag CVE ID CVE Title Severity .NET Core & Visual Studio CVE-2021-31957 .NET Core and Visual Studio Denial of Service Vulnerability Important 3D Viewer CVE-2021-31942 3D Viewer Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important 3D Viewer CVE-2021-31943 3D Viewer Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important 3D Viewer CVE-2021-31944 3D Viewer Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Microsoft DWM Core Library CVE-2021-33739 Microsoft DWM Core Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) CVE-2021-33741 Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Microsoft Intune CVE-2021-31980 Microsoft Intune Management Extension Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office CVE-2021-31940 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office CVE-2021-31941 Microsoft Office Graphics Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Excel CVE-2021-31939 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Outlook CVE-2021-31949 Microsoft Outlook Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2021-31964 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2021-31963 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2021-31950 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2021-31948 Microsoft SharePoint Server Spoofing Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2021-31966 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2021-31965 Microsoft SharePoint Server Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office SharePoint CVE-2021-26420 Microsoft SharePoint Server Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Scripting Engine CVE-2021-31959 Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability Critical Microsoft Windows Codecs Library CVE-2021-31967 VP9 Video Extensions Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Paint 3D CVE-2021-31946 Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Paint 3D CVE-2021-31983 Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Paint 3D CVE-2021-31945 Paint 3D Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Role: Hyper-V CVE-2021-31977 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Visual Studio Code – Kubernetes Tools CVE-2021-31938 Microsoft VsCode Kubernetes Tools Extension Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Bind Filter Driver CVE-2021-31960 Windows Bind Filter Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Common Log File System Driver CVE-2021-31954 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Cryptographic Services CVE-2021-31201 Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Cryptographic Services CVE-2021-31199 Microsoft Enhanced Cryptographic Provider Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows DCOM Server CVE-2021-26414 Windows DCOM Server Security Feature Bypass Important Windows Defender CVE-2021-31978 Microsoft Defender Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Defender CVE-2021-31985 Microsoft Defender Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Windows Drivers CVE-2021-31969 Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Event Logging Service CVE-2021-31972 Event Tracing for Windows Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Filter Manager CVE-2021-31953 Windows Filter Manager Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows HTML Platform CVE-2021-31971 Windows HTML Platform Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Windows Installer CVE-2021-31973 Windows GPSVC Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Kerberos CVE-2021-31962 Kerberos AppContainer Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Windows Kernel CVE-2021-31951 Windows Kernel Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Kernel CVE-2021-31955 Windows Kernel Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers CVE-2021-31952 Windows Kernel-Mode Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows MSHTML Platform CVE-2021-33742 Windows MSHTML Platform Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Windows Network File System CVE-2021-31975 Server for NFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Network File System CVE-2021-31974 Server for NFS Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Network File System CVE-2021-31976 Server for NFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows NTFS CVE-2021-31956 Windows NTFS Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows NTLM CVE-2021-31958 Windows NTLM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Print Spooler Components CVE-2021-1675 Windows Print Spooler Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Remote Desktop CVE-2021-31968 Windows Remote Desktop Services Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows TCP/IP CVE-2021-31970 Windows TCP/IP Driver Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important

Given that some of the flaws are being actively exploited, it would be a good idea to protect your device as soon as possible. You can download the patches by Checking for Updates in Settings.

via BleepingComputer