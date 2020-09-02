JBL announces two new truly wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation for $149

JBL today announced two new truly wireless earbuds, Reflect MINI TWS and JBL Live FREE NC+.

JBL Reflect MINI TWS comes with a secure ear-fin and IPX7 waterproof design with 21 hours of playtime. Active Noise Cancellation allows you to enjoy music with zero distractions. Also, the Smart Ambient feature will keep you aware of your surroundings. JBL Reflect MINI TWS will be available on JBL.com from October 2020 for €149/$149 in black, white and blue.

Features of the JBL Reflect MINI TWS:

Up to 7-hour music playback, 21 hours when combined with USB-C charging case

Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Adjustable ear-fin for a secure fit

JBL Signature Sound

Voice assistants built in – you’re never more than a word away from Hey Google or Amazon Alexa

IPX7 water and sweatproof with reflective accents

Left and right earbuds can be used independently for calls and music

Flip open the case to pair automatically with your device

JBL Live FREE NC+:

JBL Live FREE NC+ earbuds also come with Active Noise Cancellation support and offers up to 21 hours of combined playtime. The Qi-compatible wireless charging case allows you to charge wirelessly. JBL Live FREE NC+ also support Hey Google or Amazon Alexa voice assistants via the dedicated touch control.

JBL Live FREE NC+ will be available on JBL.com from October 2020 for €159/$149 in black, white, blue and rose.

Features of the JBL Live FREE NC+:

JBL Signature Sound

Active Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient Technology

Left and right earbuds can be used independently for calls and music

Flip open the case to pair automatically with your device

Up to 7-hour music playback, 21 hours combined with charging case

Qi-compatible wireless or USB-C charging case

IPX7 water and sweatproof

Voice assistants built in – you’re never more than a word away from Hey Google or Amazon Alexa

Ergonomic fit and design

Source: JBL