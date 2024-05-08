AcademicEarth Downloader - Top 5 Tools for Offline Viewing
I’ve downloaded and tested over 30 apps to choose the best AcademicEarth downloader app. Below you can find the conclusions of my research, so dive right in!
Best AcademicEarth Downloader
1. YT Saver
YT Saver is a powerful AcademicEarth downloader that covers all your downloading needs.
To start the process, navigate to the AcademicEarth course webpage, right-click the name of the course, and click Copy Link Address.
Paste the link within the YT Saver app, and then wait for the download to complete. In this case, a 1-hour long video only took about 25 seconds to finish.
Click the Downloaded tab to see your files and manage them with ease. You can click the Play button next to watch them with your favorite media player.
Pros:
- It works with over 1,000 websites
- It can grab videos in HD, 1080p, 4K, and 8K quality
- It can convert videos to MP4, MP3, WEBM, OGG, FLAC, etc.
- It offers high-speed downloads
- Includes a video conversion tool
- It has a built-in browser with shortcuts
- It provides a download manager tab
Cons:
- The interface could be more intuitive
- It only works on Windows platforms
2. WinXVideo AI
WinXVideo AI is a versatile AcademicEarth downloader that also offers a recorder, video converter, and some AI photo and video editing tools.
After pasting the link within the app, you can click Analyze to have it scan the information.
As soon as it finishes, you’ll see your download and format options. Choose the one that suits you best, and click Download Selected Videos.
The download will start and shouldn’t take long to complete. You can then play your downloaded course locally.
Pros:
- It can download videos from 1000+ websites
- It downloads videos in HD, 1080p, 4K, and 8K
- Converts videos to MP4, AVI, MKV, etc.
- Includes some AI video and image enhancement tools
- Employs CineAI technology to improve video quality
- Supports GPU acceleration for fast processing
Cons:
- The interface might be confusing to some beginner users
- The AI tools’ efficiency is sub-par
- Limited to the Windows OS
3. 4K Video Downloader
4K Video Downloader is a powerful AcademicEart downloader that works with various other platforms. The process is very simple: paste the link, and wait for the download.
The software downloads videos quickly and works even with 4K/8K quality.
You can see the download options in the screenshot above, and the other customization features like platform and download location.
After the download finishes, you can simply click the Play button from the video, and it’ll play locally.
Pros:
- It downloads 4K and 360-degree videos
- It works with various platforms
- Available for Windows, macOS, and Linux
- Supports downloading as MP4, MP3, M4A, etc.
- Friendly user interface
- Easy access to customization options
Cons:
- The playlist download feature is limited in the free version
- Some users reported occasional adware
- It seems it isn’t fully open-source
4. Any Video Converter
Any Video Converter is a comprehensive AcademicEarth downloader with extra features, like video editing tools, an online video editor, a DVD burner, and more.
You can start by pasting the link within the app.
After the link has been processed, you can customize your download and click Start to begin the process.
Pros:
- Easy-to-use interface
- It has a good range of format support
- It includes some great filters and effects for editing
- It can customize downloads for specific devices
- Includes a free conversion tool
- It has a free DVD burner
Cons:
- It has some bundled extra software
- The video conversion process takes a long time
- Limited customization options
5. VideoProc Converter AI
VideoProc Converter AI is a versatile AcademicEarth downloader with AI-powered editing tools, a DVD burner, and more.
Paste the link in the app and click Analyze for the software to start extracting relevant download information.
Choose the download setup you want, and then click Download Selected Videos to begin. You can play the video locally once it’s done.
Pros:
- It can convert videos to over 600 popular formats
- Conversion is done without loss of quality
- It downloads files quickly from a multitude of platforms
- The interface is easy to use and intuitive
- Offers support for various devices
Cons:
- The interface can be a bit dull
- Performs slower than other apps when downloading UHD videos
- Pricey compared to other options
How To Download From AcademicEarth?
- Download, install, and run YT Saver.
- Open the webpage for the course you want to download, right-click the entry, and choose Copy link address.
- Paste the link within YT Saver, and wait for the download to complete.
- Click the Download tab.
- Play the downloaded video locally.
Is It Legal To Download From AcademicEarth?
No, it’s not legal to download or save a permanent copy of the materials from the platform.
I explored the AcademicEarth Terms of Service to answer this question, and here’s what I found:
- Users are prohibited from modifying or copying the materials, using the materials for any commercial and non-commercial purposes.
- You may not remove any copyright or other proprietary notations from the material.
- Users should not transfer materials to another person or mirror the materials on any other server.
Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.
We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.
By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.
