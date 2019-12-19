2020 is just a couple of weeks away and the January Games with Gold lineup is here to help prevent those January blues.

As always, all Xbox Live Gold members will have access to four different games, two new and two old. All games are available to play on Xbox One via Backward Compatibility.

Alternatively, if you’re still rocking the Xbox 360, you can still access the two 360 offerings with your Live Gold membership! You won’t be able to play the Xbox One games, though.

As long as you download the games while they’re free, you’ll be able to play them for free as long as you keep your Xbox Live Gold membership.

First up in the January Games with Gold lineup is Styx: Shards of Darkness, which is available to download for free on Xbox One from January 1st until January 31st.

Infiltrate the impregnable city of the Dark Elves in Styx: Shards of Darkness. Alone or with a friend, sneak past your enemies and embark on a stealthy adventure as the goblin thief, Styx. Deceive your enemies, craft deadly traps and utilize unparalleled freedom of movement to accomplish the robbery of a lifetime.

Next up is Batman: The Telltale Series, which is available for free on Xbox One from January 16th until February 15th.

(Psst, if you don’t have Xbox Live Gold, you can always opt for the recently released Telltale Batman Shadows Edition instead!)

Put on the cape and cowl and defend Gotham in Batman: The Telltale Series. Featuring all 5 complete episodes, step into the fractured psyche of billionaire Bruce Wayne and his dark persona, the Batman. Featuring a noteworthy rogues gallery, your actions will determine the fate of the Dark Knight in this gritty and violent tale.

Tekken 6 is available for free on both Xbox One and Xbox 360 from January 1st until January 15th.

Test your reflexes against the best fighters in the world in Tekken 6. In the sixth version of the King of the Iron Fist Tournament, choose from a wide field of combatants, each with their own brand of deadly techniques and combinations. Featuring fast-paced action and deep character customization, discover why this series is among the top of its genre.

Last but definitely not least is LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy, which is free from January 16th until January 31st on Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Return to the epic saga from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away in LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy. Play through all three of the original Star Wars films in the tongue-in-cheek LEGO style and humor. You’ll enjoy endless hours brick-building your way to adventure with over 50 of your favorite Star Wars characters.

If you’re an Xbox Live Gold member and have yet to pick up December’s Xbox Games with Gold, don’t sweat! You still have enough time to pick up Insane Robots, Jurassic World Evolution, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD for free. You’ve sadly missed out on Toy Story 3 for Xbox 360, though.

For more information about Xbox Live Gold and Games with Gold, you can head on over to the official Xbox website by following the embedded link here. Happy gaming!