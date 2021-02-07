Microsoft may have run into issues with their latest run of Windows 10 Cumulative Updates, with users reporting KB4598299 (for Windows 10 2004) and KB4598301 (for Windows 10 1909) was causing app crashes and even BSOD issues.

The updates contained improvements for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 to address the following issues:

Fixes an issue with scrolling when DPI scaling is not 100% and the user is scrolling at the end of TreeView.

Fixes an issue where ASP.Net apps fail during precompilation.

Includes reliability improvements for automatic Native Image generation task.

On Microsoft’s feedback forums users are reporting numerous app crashes which are fixed when uninstalling the updates. Some are even reporting OS crash boot loops.

Microsoft has confirmed issues with KB4598301 and said they are “working to get a fix released”.

If you are affected and unable to wait for the fix, the most effective mitigation appears to be simply uninstalling the updates by going to Control Panel > Uninstall a program > View installed updates, search for the KB number and click on the uninstall button.

