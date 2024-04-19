Jamendo Downloader: 2 Methods for Fast Downloads

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding a Jamendo downloader was easy, as the platform allows users to download MP3 songs completely free, but only for personal use.

Still, I’ve researched the web and tested other apps to find one that can extract high-quality FLAC (lossless) content from the platform, and I found one that works.

Best Jamendo Downloader

The built-in Jamendo downloader is the easiest way to save MP3-quality music from the platform. To use this feature, you must be logged into your account or create one if needed.

When logged in, navigate to the page containing the music you want to download and click on the respective track. Then, click the Free Download button, and you’ll be presented with the page shown below.

Click the Free Download For Personal Use MP3 Quality button.

Your browser will indicate once the download is completed.

Navigate to the download location and double-click the song to play it in your default media player.

Pros:

Quick and efficient access to a large number of songs

It only requires a Jamendo account

You can download as many songs as you want for personal use

The easy and official way to save content

Fast speeds

Cons:

Downloads are free only with MP3-quality

WinXVideo AI is a powerful Jamendo downloader that can grab any song from the platform in FLAC (lossless) quality.

To start, paste the link of the respective song in the WinXVideo AI app and click Analyze.

Even though the app doesn’t display the exact size and quality of the song, we can look at the extension, choose the FLAC option from the list, and then click Download Selected Videos.

The download process is then initiated, and it’ll only take a minute to grab the song in a high-quality format.

Once it’s downloaded, you can click the folder icon and play it with your preferred lossless media player.

Pros:

It downloads high-quality FLAC music from Jamendo

Saves videos and other content from various websites

It can perform batch downloads

AI-powered features

User-friendly interface

Cons:

Using the app requires a few more steps than the native download method

How To Download From Jamendo?

Using the Built-in Option

Open the Jamendo website and log in or create an account. Use the search functions to find the music you want to download, and click the entry. Click the Free Download button. The file will appear in your browser’s Downloads section. Play it on your preferred music player.

Using a Third-party App

Download, install, and open WinXVideo AI. Paste the link of the respective track into the app, and choose FLAC from the quality options screen. Wait for the download to complete. Open the download location, and play the FLAC file with your preferred media player.

Is It Legal To Download From Jamendo?

Yes, it’s legal to download from Jamendo under certain conditions. According to its Terms & Conditions:

The works can be downloaded in MP3 format, as Jamendo hereby grants you a license to use them , strictly limited to accessing , downloading , and reproducing only for private and personal purposes .

, strictly limited to , , and . The intellectual property rights on the content (trademarks, patents, software, logos, etc.) belong to Jamendo and may not be reproduced without Jamendo’s express consent.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Today’s guide explored the best Jamendo downloader options, including the built-in method for MP3s and a third-party downloader for FLAC high-quality files.

