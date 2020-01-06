Jabra announces Elite Active 75t, the sports version of Jabra Elite 75t truly wireless earbuds

Back in September, Jabra announced the new Jabra Elite 75t, the successor to the popular Elite 65t true wireless earbuds. The Jabra Elite 75t comes with several new improvements including better battery life, improved comfort and fit, and more. Based on the feedback, Jabra introduced an optimal earbud shape and size that will fit more number of people. Jabra also replaced the micro-USB port with USB-C port for fast charging.

At CES 2020, Jabra today announced Jabra Elite Active 75t, the sports version of Jabra Elite 75t. The main difference between the new Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Jabra Elite 75t is the waterproof rating. The new Elite Active 75t is built with a durable coating for dust and sweat resistance and features an increased IP rating from IP56 (of the Elite Active 75t) to IP57, making them waterproof. Jabra also offers two-year warranty against dust and sweat.

Jabra is also planning to release a new software update next month that will bring two new features. The new Jabra MyControls feature will give users the ability to use just one earbud and the Jabra MySound feature will allow you to create a sound profile based on your personal hearing. These features will also be available for Jabra Elite 75t users.

The new Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available in February for $199. Jabra mentioned that Elite Active 75t will be available in six colors: Navy (available in February), Copper Black (Amazon exclusive, available in February), Titanium Black (Best Buy exclusive, available in February), Gray (available in March), Sienna (available in April) and Mint (available in April).

