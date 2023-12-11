Outlook For Linux - How To Install With Ease

by Sharqa Hameed
outlook for linux

Microsoft hasn’t launched Outlook for Linux yet. However, you can install an unofficial Microsoft Outlook client on your system using snap. This package is named “outlook-for-linux“.

So, let’s go!

Note icon NOTE
For the demonstration, I’ll install and set up Outlook on the Ubuntu 22.04 operating system.

How To Set Up Outlook For Linux

1. First, run “sudo apt update” to update system packages.

updating packages on Linux

2. Run “sudo apt install snapd” to install snap from the terminal.

installing snapd on Linux

3. Install Outlook on your Linux system with “sudo snap install outlook-for-linux –edge“.

installing outlook using snapd on linux

4. After successful installation, open the Activities menu, type “Outlook for Linux“, and hit Enter.

Opening Outlook for Linux using Activites menu

5. Enter the Email or Phone number linked with your Microsoft account and click “Next“.

Signing in to Microsoft account

6. Sign in to your Microsoft account.

Authenticating access to log in Outlook on Linux

7. Start using Outlook on Linux right away!

Using outlook on Linux

Bonus Tip:

If you want to uninstall Outlook, type “sudo remove snap outlook-for-linux” and hit Enter.

removing outlook from Linux

Now you know how to set up Outlook for Linux. However, if you encounter any issues, feel free to reach out to the Publisher of this unofficial Outlook client.

