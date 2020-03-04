One of the best reasons to use an Android device is the freedom to do more or less what you want on that platform, and now that power also extends to granting the same to an iPhone.

A new hack has just become available which allows power users to jailbreak an iPhone directly from a rooted Android handset.

Checkra1n is a jailbreak solution for iOS 13 devices that was previously only available via MacOS. Now the software is available for Linux, which also means handy hackers can run it from an Android handset.

If you have a rooted Android handset with Linux, a terminal app on the device, and an iPhone or iPad which is compatible with Checkra1n (iPhone 5s to iPhone X, iOS 12.3 and up) you would be ready to go.

In addition, you need a USB-C to Lightning cables. Note not all work as some lack pins to put the iDevice into DFU mode.

Redditor stblr gives the following procedure to unlock your iPhone:

Download the checkra1n binary for Linux and the correct µarch of your Android device. Put it in a directory where execution is allowed, I used /data but the Termux virtual storage may be a cleaner solution. Connect your iDevice to it. Open the terminal app and gain root access.

su Check that your iDevice is recognized.

lsusb

The USB ID should be 05ac:12a8 . Put your iDevice in DFU mode, see https://www.theiphonewiki.com/wiki/DFU_Mode for instructions. Check that your iDevice is still recognized.

lsusb

Now the USB ID should be 05ac:1227 . If it’s no longer listed try to unplug the USB-C cable from the Android device and plug it again. Run checkra1n in CLI mode.

./checkra1n -c Profit! (or probably, try again since it’s not very reliable)

Note that the unlock procedure is at your own risk and would need to be repeated every time you reboot your iPhone, but now the hack is more widely available this is much less of an issue.

Check out the thread on Reddit for any updates.

Via XDA-Dev