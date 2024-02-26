Is FreedomGPT Safe? [All You Need To Know]

Is FreedomGPT safe to use? If you’re new to the world of AI, FreedomGPT is an open-source chatbot that prioritizes keeping your conversations private and uncensored. This innovative approach sets a new standard for AI interactions, emphasizing user privacy.

In this article, I’ll examine the safety aspects of FreedomGPT, including potential risks. Let’s check it out.

Is FreedomGPT Safe?

Yes, FreedomGPT is generally safe but there are a few factors to consider.

It’s worth noting that while it’s a standout in the world of free chatbots, like with any software, there may be some risks involved. As long as you take appropriate precautions and use the platform responsibly, FreedomGPT can be a great tool for you.

One of the main risks is the lack of content moderation, which can lead to the generation of harmful or misleading content. Additionally, there’s a possibility that the chatbot might provide incorrect information or show favoritism towards certain things.

To reduce any possible issues, I recommend you actively understand how FreedomGPT works and thoughtfully consider its responses. By approaching the program with critical thinking and being aware of its limitations, you can increase your safety.

On a brighter note, the app doesn’t track user data.

Potential Risks of Using FreedomGPT

One of the main drawbacks of FreedomGPT is its absence of content moderation. It has the potential to generate content that’s harmful, misleading, or inappropriate.

Due to insufficient moderation, the model may unknowingly spread biased or false information. This poses a significant concern if you use AI chatbots for productivity and professional work.

FreedomGPT can generate responses that may be considered offensive or inappropriate. They can potentially harm or offend users and may perpetuate negative biases and stereotypes in the data. This can result in the reinforcement of societal biases and an inaccurate representation of certain groups or individuals.

FreedomGPT Alternatives

If you’re looking for an AI-powered assistant with similar unrestricted and uncensored capabilities, check out these options:

1. ChatGPT DAN

“DAN GPT” is an acronym for “Do Anything Now GPT.” It’s a modified version of ChatGPT that enables users to bypass certain rules or restrictions. Other AI services that utilize names related to “DAN” are distinct or constructed on top of the ChatGPT API. This shows a trend towards more unregulated AI interaction. DAN is a powerful tool for exploring AI language generation and experimenting with it.

The latest version is the DAN 12.0 prompt. It’s a significant upgrade that allows you more control over OpenAI’s policies.

If you want to use DAN in ChatGPT, you can follow these easy steps:

Open ChatGPT in your web browser (either on your desktop or mobile device) or use the official ChatGPT app (available for Android and iOS). Copy the DAN prompt. Press Control + C on Windows or Command + C on Mac. Paste it in the chat window. Press Control + V on Windows or Command + V on Mac to do this. That’s it! You’ve successfully activated DAN in ChatGPT.

However, another version, the DAN 13.0 prompt, is designed exclusively for GPT-4. This version is only available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

2. HuggingChat

HuggingChat is an open-source alternative to ChatGPT just like FreedomGPT. It’s a versatile tool that can easily handle tasks like writing code, drafting emails, and even composing rap lyrics.

It’s based on the Meta’s LlaMA language model with around 65 billion parameters. Still, it’s important to remember that HuggingChat may not perform as well as ChatGPT regarding accuracy, knowledge, and natural conversation flow.

It seems like it could also improve the understanding of human emotions expressed through natural language. The chatbot can sound a bit too rigid for my taste in conversations.

3. Google Gemini

Google’s Gemini AI is one of today’s most remarkable AI-powered solutions. It’s incredibly advanced and can handle text, images, video, audio, and code.

Gemini Advanced has been free on Bard since December 6, 2023. To use it, you’ll need a Google account.

Functionality-wise, it has the potential to outperform GPT-4 in various AI-based applications and benchmarks, including reasoning capability.

However, testing their real-world performance can be challenging as both AIs exhibit impressive responses to the same prompts, whether for text, images, video, or coding. In my experience, both AIs were helpful when I asked questions about history, music, and movies, and both were effective as conversational chatbots.

You have a few options to use Google Gemini, depending on your preferences. You can visit the official website and interact with an AI-powered chatbot. Alternatively, you can download the Gemini app.

If you’re looking for a more detailed experience, subscribe to Gemini Advanced. It provides sharper responses and handles more complex tasks, including creative ones.

4. GPT4All

GPT4All is an open-source AI that can operate on modern PCs without an internet connection, high-performance hardware, or a dedicated GPU. With a one-click installer, you can even make it portable on a USB flash drive.

Moreover, it prioritizes data privacy and transparency. Your information is stored locally on your device unless you decide to share it to help improve GPT4All models. You don’t need an internet connection to access models or use them.

GPT4All and its quantized models are ideal for experimentation, learning, and developing different LLMs in a secure environment.

5. Brave Leo

Brave, the company famous for its privacy-oriented web browser, has launched an AI chatbot named Leo. It’s integrated into the browser’s desktop version and is free to all users.

To activate the genie-like AI assistant, you simply need to type anything into the address bar and then select “Ask Leo” from the drop-down menu.

Brave Leo competes with Bing AI by Microsoft, powered by GPT-4 and built into Microsoft’s Edge. Upon the first message from Leo, it provides a privacy notice that informs users about its capabilities and limitations.

Leo warns users not to disclose sensitive or personal information and to be cautious with any answers related to health, finance, personal safety, or similar matters. Moreover, it promises not to collect IP addresses, store or share personal data, or use the data for training AI.

While Brave has an established reputation for prioritizing privacy and can attest to their new product, Leo’s responses may be repetitive, bland, inconsistent, and not very human-like.

Overall, the concept of an AI-powered chatbot that values privacy is an exceptional and much-needed idea. With continuous improvements, both Leo and Brave’s products have the potential to be game-changers in the world of privacy-focused chatbots.

Summary

Finally, is FreedomGPT safe to use? In general, Yes, but the lack of content moderation and the possibility of generating harmful or misleading content are valid concerns. So, you should carefully evaluate the information provided by this platform and not take it for granted.

You can also consider alternatives that might suit your needs better, like ChatGPT DAN.