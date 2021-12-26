Apple is known for not only quality premium products but also keeping upcoming products under wraps until the time is ripe. However, the Cupertino tech giant has not been able to uphold its culture of secrecy lately — the iPhone 14 specifications were leaked right after the launch of the iPhone 13. And now, we’ve started to hear what Apple’s planning for the 2023 iPhone 15.

According to a Brazilian publication Blog do iPhone, iPhone 15, or whatever the company ends up calling it, won’t rely on physical SIM cards as the company will fully adopt the eSIM technology for connectivity.

Apple’s latest iPhone 13 series does support eSIM technology, but it also gives you the choice to use a nano-SIM. It’s likely that the new iPhone 14 will also continue to give users the option to use one nano-SIM, while the other slot will be for the eSIM. With iPhone 15, however, the company will completely end its reliance on physical SIM cards to fully embrace eSIM technology.

The publication mentions that the ‘Pro’ model in the iPhone series will completely rely on eSIM technology for connectivity, but it doesn’t go into details about whether the non-Pro models will have it.

Unfortunately, other key details about the specifications of the iPhone 15 are not out, and understandably so. On the bright side, we’ll be hearing more about the iPhone 15 from other reliable sources in the coming days. So if you love what Apple does, make sure to keep reading MSPU as we bring to you all the latest leaks and rumors about all the Apple-related products.

via GSMArena