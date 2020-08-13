A few days ago, Apple confirmed that it won’t release its upcoming iPhone 12 series in the month of September, as was the case with last year’s iPhone 11, though the company didn’t mention the exact launch date. But now, courtesy of reliable tipster, Jon Prosser, who has never gotten a product announcement date wrong, we know the release date and the date of availability of Apple’s upcoming new products, which include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, new Apple Watch, and a new iPad.

According to Jon Prosser, Apple will announce the Apple Watch and iPad on September 7 via a press release. It’s likely that the company will also start taking pre-orders for both of these devices on the exact same day.

Apple is said to hold an online-only event for its upcoming iPhone 12 series of smartphones, and the event is going to take place on October 12. On the exact same day, users will be able to pre-order iPhone 12, while the shipping is expected to start a week later that is on October 19. Interestingly enough, those who want the most premium iPhone 12 Pro devices will have to wait another month to pre-order it as pre-order and shipping will start in November. Of course, these dates are not official, meaning the launch date of the iPhone 12 might change.

New, adjusted Apple dates! Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

According to previous leaks, the upcoming iPhone 12 series will include four different models with various specifications — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. The display sizes of all these models won’t be identical to one another. The base model that is the iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a pixel density of 475 PPI, while the iPhone 12 Max will have a slightly bigger display — we’re talking a 6.1-inch panel with 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution and 460 PPI density.

The display of the iPhone 12 Pro will be exactly the same as that of the iPhone 12 Max in terms of screen size, screen resolutions, and pixel density. On the other hand, the top model that is the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1284. The display of the top model will have a pixel density of 458 PPI. The iPhone 12 lineup will be equipped with Apple’s 5 nm-based A14 processor.

How many of you’re planning to upgrade to the iPhone 12? Let us know in the comments below.