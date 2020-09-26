We reported a week ago that the smaller 5.4 inch iPhone 12 would be called the iPhone 12 mini, according to a reliable leaker.

Now the name has been confirmed by a packaging sticker posted by another Asian laker DuanRui.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max Silicone Case Stickers pic.twitter.com/bWaFiWG9Ht — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) September 25, 2020

DuanRui has a track record of accuracy, leaking details of the iPad Air recently which proved to be correct.

The stickers are for official silicone cases for the iPhones and mention model numbers “MHL732M/A” and “MHLG32M/A,” that Apple has not used before.

Apple has not used the iPhone mini brand before, but of course the iPad Mini and Mac Mini suggests it is not too much of a stretch.

The upcoming iPhone 12 series will have come with several improvements. A recent leak revealed that FaceID will work over a wider range of angles, even with the device flat on a desk and that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a LIDAR sensor for auto-focus, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra, will have 4K video capture at up to 240fps and offer an enhanced night mode. All the handsets are expected to feature 5G, but due to millimetre-wave 5G requiring a larger antenna and more power, it will only available with the larger 6.7-inch device. The 5.4 inch iPhone 12 mini is expected to feature a smaller notch and an AMOLED screen.

This year’s iPhone 12 has been delayed, and is expected to be announced only in October.

via Pocketnow