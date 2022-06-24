The option to edit text messages in the iMessage app was one of the features Apple highlighted during the announcement of iOS 16. The company discussed the feature at length, revealing how it will work. It turns out that it won’t work as intended when users are running anything lower than iOS 16, as reported by 9to5Mac.

The issue with the new option for editable texts is that it works as you’d expect only when you and the recipient are both on iOS 16. If the recipient runs the iOS 15 or lower, they will get the unedited message first, followed by the edited text that has “Edited to” attached to it.

Although Apple hasn’t commented on the issue, it’s probably a bug, or the Cupertino, California-based tech giant hasn’t been able to figure out how to delete or unsend messages. Either way, editable text messages have already aroused some controversy, as people opposing the idea are saying that Apple should provide a history of edited and deleted text messages.

iOS 16 is currently in the development phase, and it’s normal to come across critical bugs in this period. Apple’s goal would be to fix all the major bugs and present a polished iOS 16 to its users.

For those who don’t know, the option to edit messages won’t be available after 15 minutes of sending the text. If it’s well within the time limit, users can tap and press on the message in the Messages app. The recipient will get a notification when the message is edited.

Aside from the option of editing text messages, iOS 16 will also come with a redesigned lock screen, improvements to Apple Maps, and more. iOS 16 is currently unavailable for the public, but those who want to try it can download the developer beta build now.

via CNET