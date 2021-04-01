According to an Apple support document, Apple will try to fix the battery drain and reduced performance issues in iPhone 11 models. The issues will be addressed by recalibrating the batteries of iPhone 11 models in the upcoming iOS 14.5 update(via The Verge).

Apple says that “Recalibration for maximum capacity and peak performance capability will happen over time with regular charge cycles.” In other words, the recalibration process may take a few weeks. That being said, in order for the recalibration process to start, iPhone 11 users need to install the upcoming iOS 14.5 update.

Once the update is installed, Apple will notify the users about the recalibration process in the Battery Health(Settings > Battery > Battery Health) section. If the battery recalibration process is not successful, Apple will replace the affected batteries for free.

Recalibration of maximum capacity and peak performance capability happens during regular charge cycles, and this process might take a few weeks. The displayed maximum capacity percentage will not change during recalibration. Peak performance capability might be updated, but this might not be noticeable by most users. If a previous degraded battery message was displayed, this message will be removed after updating to iOS 14.5.

Apple is currently testing the recalibration process in the latest release of the developer beta, so we’re keeping our hopes high that the fixes will be available in the final build of iOS 14.5 as well.

Meanwhile, if you’re an iPhone 11 user and are facing battery drain issues, let us know down in the comments.