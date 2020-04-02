Intel’s 10th Gen Core H-series processors deliver desktop-class performance in laptops

Intel today announced the new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors that can deliver desktop-class performance in laptops. The 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor delivers the fastest frequency in the industry with 5 GHz across most of the volume. The flagship 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK1 processor comes with up to 5.3 GHz Turbo, eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of Intel Smart Cache for great gaming performance.
10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK delivers:
- Up to 54% more frames per second in gaming for even better playability across top titles
- Up to 44% better overall performance for faster, more responsive productivity users can feel
- Up to two times faster 4K video rendering and export making it faster and easier to create and share
Apart from the improved performance, these new H-series mobile processors include the following features:
- Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) supports nearly three times faster downloads13 for high-speed, low-latency wireless performance
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0?
- Intel Adaptix Dynamic Tuning Technology and Intel Extreme Tuning Utility for intelligent performance tuning
- Intel Speed Optimizer15delivers simple one-click method to overclock?
- Thunderbolt 3 support with four times more bandwidth than USB 3.1 to move rich media content and connect to two 4K displays with ease
- Intel Optane memory support accelerates game launch and load
Intel announced that more than 30 thin-and-light laptops measuring 20 mm or less in thickness and 100 designs across consumer, commercial and workstation segments will launch later this year.
Source: Intel