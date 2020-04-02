Intel’s 10th Gen Core H-series processors deliver desktop-class performance in laptops

Intel today announced the new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors that can deliver desktop-class performance in laptops. The 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor delivers the fastest frequency in the industry with 5 GHz across most of the volume. The flagship 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK1 processor comes with up to 5.3 GHz Turbo, eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of Intel Smart Cache for great gaming performance.

10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK delivers:

Up to 54% more frames per second in gaming for even better playability across top titles

Up to 44% better overall performance for faster, more responsive productivity users can feel

Up to two times faster 4K video rendering and export making it faster and easier to create and share

Apart from the improved performance, these new H-series mobile processors include the following features:

Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) supports nearly three times faster downloads 13 for high-speed, low-latency wireless performance

for high-speed, low-latency wireless performance Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0?

Intel Adaptix Dynamic Tuning Technology and Intel Extreme Tuning Utility for intelligent performance tuning

Intel Speed Optimizer 15 delivers simple one-click method to overclock?

delivers simple one-click method to overclock? Thunderbolt 3 support with four times more bandwidth than USB 3.1 to move rich media content and connect to two 4K displays with ease

Intel Optane memory support accelerates game launch and load

Intel announced that more than 30 thin-and-light laptops measuring 20 mm or less in thickness and 100 designs across consumer, commercial and workstation segments will launch later this year.

Source: Intel