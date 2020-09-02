Intel today launched its next-generation mobile PC processors. The new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (code-named “Tiger Lake”) are optimised for thin-and-light laptops and leveraging Intel’s new SuperFin process technology for improved power efficiency with leading performance and responsiveness while running at significantly higher frequencies versus prior generations.

Intel says more than 150 laptop designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected from its partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and others.

Intel also introduced the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs that conform to the second edition specification of the Project Athena program. The new Intel Evo laptops are based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and more than 20 verified designs are expected this year.

“11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance and are the best laptop processors we have built,” said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group. “From productivity and content creation to entertainment and gaming, when you pick a system powered by 11th Gen Intel Core – especially one of our new Intel Evo co-engineered and verified designs – you know you are getting the best laptop experience possible.”

Intel Evo-certified laptops are guaranteed to offer:

Consistent responsiveness on battery

System wake from sleep in less than 1 second

Nine or more hours of real-world battery life on systems with FHD displays

Fast charging with up to a four-hour charge in under 30 minutes on systems with FHD displays

Intel Evo platforms also feature best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity with integrated Thunderbolt™ 4 universal cable connectivity and Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), as well as premium audio, webcam and display, all wrapped in sleek thin-and-light form factors for a premium experience.

11th Gen Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe Graphics represent Intel’s most ambitious system-on-chip (SoC), with Intel saying it delivers more than a generational leap in performance. A broad range of integrated features fuel the best thin-and-light platforms available with optimized CPU, GPU, artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration, software optimization and platform capabilities that maximize real-world performance on the applications and features people use the most:

Rich collaboration: 11th Gen processors are optimised for collaboration with more immersive and personal AI-enhanced experiences, including enhanced audio with CPU offload for background noise suppression via Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0 (Intel GNA), AI-accelerated background blur and video super-resolution, the latest video decode and integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) – the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing – all on a thin-and-light PC.

11th Gen Intel Core processors are the first in the industry with hardware-supported Dolby Vision, delivering more immersive content experiences and improving system-level power by approximately 20% versus the previous generation, translating to more than an hour of additional video streaming on battery . New gaming experiences: With up to 2x game performance over the previous generation, play Borderlands 3, Far Cry New Dawn, Hitman 2 and other popular game titles for the first time at 1080p on Intel’s integrated graphics. Share your success with friends with ability to game plus stream more than 2x faster than competitive products. All of this on integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and in a thin-and-light design.

“The new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics are delivering incredible performance and responsiveness to enable Windows customers around the world to be more productive and have fun today and in the future,” said Panos Panay, chief product officer at Microsoft.

With scalable performance across the 7- to 28-watt thermal envelope, nine processor configurations across two package designs for form factor flexibility and up to 4.8 GHz turbo frequency, 11th Gen Intel Core processors provide the single core speed crucial for advanced workloads on thin-and-light laptops.

