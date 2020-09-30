Intel has released a GPU update that adds support for the company’s latest 11th gen Tiger-Lake processors and Iris Xe graphics. The new update also bumps the driver to v27.20.100.8783. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update:
New Features:
- Media Enhancements
- High Dynamic Range support
- Dolby Vision with video encoding acceleration.
- Decode Support for HEVC 12-bit 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 4:4:4 and VP9 12-bit 4:2:0, 4:4:4.
- Support for 16K picture HEVC and VP9 video decode
- HEVC and VP9 Decoder performance enhancements to support 4K60 4:4:4
- 4K60 HEVC encoder performance improvements
- HEVC and VP9 4:4:4 speed mode support
- Sampler Feedback support
- Graphics Profile Guided Optimization for Compute Shader SIMD
- Intel Turbo Technology Power and Performance Enhancements
- Display Enhancements
- 5K LACE DPST enabled by default
- LRR 2.5 for Adaptive sync panels to dynamically reduce panel RR to lowest possible RR or to media multiple RR (e.g. 48Hz) for idle/media playback scenarios to work alongside Panel Self Refresh
- Additional power savings on battery when combining internal display with external displays.
- 12 bits-per-channel support on single DisplayPort
- LACE Improvement for Dark Content Treatment
Key Issues Fixed:
- Intermittent crash or hang seen in Resident Evil 3 (DX12) on 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics.
Known Issues:
- Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Red Dead Redemption 2* (Vulkan), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint* (DX11), Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare* (DX12), Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege* (DX11).
- Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in PGA Tour 2K21*, Battlefield V* (DX12), Rage 2* (Vulkan), Star Wars Battlefront 2* (DX12), Assassin’s Creed Odyssey* (DX11).
You can head to Intel’s website and download it in either .exe or .zip formats.
