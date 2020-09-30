Intel has released a GPU update that adds support for the company’s latest 11th gen Tiger-Lake processors and Iris Xe graphics. The new update also bumps the driver to v27.20.100.8783. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update:

New Features:

Media Enhancements High Dynamic Range support Dolby Vision with video encoding acceleration. Decode Support for HEVC 12-bit 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 4:4:4 and VP9 12-bit 4:2:0, 4:4:4. Support for 16K picture HEVC and VP9 video decode HEVC and VP9 Decoder performance enhancements to support 4K60 4:4:4 4K60 HEVC encoder performance improvements HEVC and VP9 4:4:4 speed mode support

Sampler Feedback support

Graphics Profile Guided Optimization for Compute Shader SIMD

Intel Turbo Technology Power and Performance Enhancements

Display Enhancements 5K LACE DPST enabled by default LRR 2.5 for Adaptive sync panels to dynamically reduce panel RR to lowest possible RR or to media multiple RR (e.g. 48Hz) for idle/media playback scenarios to work alongside Panel Self Refresh Additional power savings on battery when combining internal display with external displays. 12 bits-per-channel support on single DisplayPort LACE Improvement for Dark Content Treatment



Key Issues Fixed:

Intermittent crash or hang seen in Resident Evil 3 (DX12) on 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics.

Known Issues:

Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Red Dead Redemption 2* (Vulkan), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint* (DX11), Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare* (DX12), Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege* (DX11).

Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in PGA Tour 2K21*, Battlefield V* (DX12), Rage 2* (Vulkan), Star Wars Battlefront 2* (DX12), Assassin’s Creed Odyssey* (DX11).

You can head to Intel’s website and download it in either .exe or .zip formats.