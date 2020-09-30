Intel has released a GPU update that adds support for the company’s latest 11th gen Tiger-Lake processors and Iris Xe graphics. The new update also bumps the driver to v27.20.100.8783. You can head below to check out the changelog for the update:

New Features:

  • Media Enhancements
    • High Dynamic Range support
    • Dolby Vision with video encoding acceleration.
    • Decode Support for HEVC 12-bit 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 4:4:4 and VP9 12-bit 4:2:0, 4:4:4.
    • Support for 16K picture HEVC and VP9 video decode
    • HEVC and VP9 Decoder performance enhancements to support 4K60 4:4:4
    • 4K60 HEVC encoder performance improvements
    • HEVC and VP9 4:4:4 speed mode support
  • Sampler Feedback support
  • Graphics Profile Guided Optimization for Compute Shader SIMD
  • Intel Turbo Technology Power and Performance Enhancements
  • Display Enhancements
    • 5K LACE DPST enabled by default
    • LRR 2.5 for Adaptive sync panels to dynamically reduce panel RR to lowest possible RR or to media multiple RR (e.g. 48Hz) for idle/media playback scenarios to work alongside Panel Self Refresh
    • Additional power savings on battery when combining internal display with external displays.
    • 12 bits-per-channel support on single DisplayPort
    • LACE Improvement for Dark Content Treatment

Key Issues Fixed:

  • Intermittent crash or hang seen in Resident Evil 3 (DX12) on 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics.

Known Issues:

  • Intermittent crash or hang may be seen in Red Dead Redemption 2* (Vulkan), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint* (DX11), Horizon Zero Dawn* (DX12), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare* (DX12), Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege* (DX11).
  • Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in PGA Tour 2K21*, Battlefield V* (DX12), Rage 2* (Vulkan), Star Wars Battlefront 2* (DX12), Assassin’s Creed Odyssey* (DX11).

You can head to Intel’s website and download it in either .exe or .zip formats.

