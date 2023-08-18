Intel PresentMon promises a new way to measure your gaming experience

Intel PresentMon has been announced earlier today, and if you’re a gamer, then you should be excited.

According to the first preview, Intel PresentMon is an app developed by Intel Arc that will greatly improve the way you can measure your gaming experience now.

The Beta for the app is ready to be downloaded and installed, and it comes with some promising features:

Real-time charting

GPU telemetry

Data Capturing for post-gaming analysis

You’ll also be able to use its command line functionality for batch testing or automation.

But there is more: while the app work natively with Intel® Arc™ graphics cards and Intel® Core™ processors, Intel PresentMon is an open-source functionality, so you’ll be able to use it with third-party applications as well.

As we mentioned earlier, the app can be downloaded and tested. And if you do so, please let us know in the comments section below.