Intel launches Core Ultra processors for next gen AI laptops

Intel has launched its Intel Core Ultra mobile processors at the “AI Everywhere” event held today. The new processors are available globally from today and will power more than 230 of the world’s first AI PCs from partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Gigabyte, Google Chromebook, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft Surface, MSI, and Samsung. With dedicated AI acceleration capability spread across the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and neural processing unit (NPU) architectures, Intel claims that Core Ultra is the most AI-capable and power-efficient client processor in Intel’s history.

As part of Intel’s AI PC Acceleration Program, more than 100 independent software vendors (ISVs) and more than 300 AI-accelerated features will be uniquely optimized for Intel Core Ultra processors.

Intel Core Ultra is the first processor built on the Intel 4 process technology and represents the company’s largest architectural shift in 40 years. It uses Foveros 3D advanced packaging technology, allowing advanced intellectual properties (IPs) to match leading-edge processes to optimize performance and capability. New Performance-core (P-core) architecture brings improved instructions per cycle (IPC). And new Efficient-cores (E-cores) and low-power Efficient-cores (LP E-cores) provide scalable, multi-threaded performance of up to 11% over the competition to deliver leadership CPU compute for ultrathin PCs.

Intel Core Ultra offers a built-in Intel Arc GPU that features up to eight Xe-cores, AI-based Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), DX12 Ultimate support, and up to double the graphics performance over the previous generation. The GPU includes support for modern graphics features including hardware-accelerated ray tracing, mesh shading, AV1 encode and decode, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 2.1 20G. Intel’s newest NPU, branded Intel AI Boost, is purpose-built to handle longer-running AI workloads at low power, and it complements AI handled on both the CPU and GPU, enabling 2.5x better power efficiency than the previous generation.

Key highlights of Intel Core Ultra: