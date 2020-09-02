Intel announces new corporate logo along with the new Intel Evo brand

Intel today announced a new corporate logo. This is Intel’s third logo since founding. Along with the new corporate logo, Intel also unveiled new logos for its other brands. You can check them out below.

All of Intel’s portfolio of products will be getting an updated look in the coming months.

Intel today also announced brand-new platform called Intel Evo. Intel Evo is a combination of 11th Gen Core and Project Athena.

“Intel Evo is something entirely new. It starts with a product foundation, 11th Gen Core. Then we layered on thousands of hours of co-engineering work via Project Athena and verified it through Intel’s intense testing methodology. The result is Evo.”

Source: Intel