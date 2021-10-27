Intel announces 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors with new hybrid architecture

by Pradeep

 

Intel 12th gen core desktop processors

Intel today launched the first products in the 12th Gen Intel Core family based on Intel 7 process. Intel announced six new unlocked desktop processors including Intel Core i9-12900K, the flagship processor thar delivers incredible performance. The 12th gen Intel Core processors features new performance hybrid architecture for better multi-threaded performance. Also, these new processors feature DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 connectivity.

Highlights of 12th gen Intel Core processors:

  • Available with up to 16 cores and 24 threads, the new 12th Gen Intel Core processor family includes the world’s best gaming processor, the Core i9-12900K, unleashing gaming experiences across top titles.
  • The first processors in the industry to offer DDR5 memory for up to 4800MT/s.
  •  The first processors in the industry to offer PCIe 5.0 (up to 16 lanes), which offers up to 2X I/O throughput over PCIe 4.0, with up to an additional four lanes of PCIe 4.0 support.
  • Up to 30MB Intel® Smart Cache (L3) and 14MB L2 cache for increased memory capacity with reduced latency.
  • Integrated high-speed wireless with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, which combines industry-leading Wi-Fi 6E connectivity with powerful gaming network technology to minimize lag, latency, and packet loss.
  • Discrete Thunderbolt 4 universal cable connectivity for external device expansion.
  • The new processors offer industry-leading overclocking tools for the ultimate performance customization, including the ability to overclock Efficient-cores and DDR5 memory.

You can preorder the new processors starting today with availability starting Nov. 4.

Source: Intel

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments