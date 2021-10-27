Intel announces 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors with new hybrid architecture

Intel today launched the first products in the 12th Gen Intel Core family based on Intel 7 process. Intel announced six new unlocked desktop processors including Intel Core i9-12900K, the flagship processor thar delivers incredible performance. The 12th gen Intel Core processors features new performance hybrid architecture for better multi-threaded performance. Also, these new processors feature DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 connectivity.

Highlights of 12th gen Intel Core processors:

Available with up to 16 cores and 24 threads, the new 12th Gen Intel Core processor family includes the world’s best gaming processor, the Core i9-12900K, unleashing gaming experiences across top titles.

The first processors in the industry to offer DDR5 memory for up to 4800MT/s.

The first processors in the industry to offer PCIe 5.0 (up to 16 lanes), which offers up to 2X I/O throughput over PCIe 4.0, with up to an additional four lanes of PCIe 4.0 support.

Up to 30MB Intel® Smart Cache (L3) and 14MB L2 cache for increased memory capacity with reduced latency.

Integrated high-speed wireless with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, which combines industry-leading Wi-Fi 6E connectivity with powerful gaming network technology to minimize lag, latency, and packet loss.

Discrete Thunderbolt 4 universal cable connectivity for external device expansion.

The new processors offer industry-leading overclocking tools for the ultimate performance customization, including the ability to overclock Efficient-cores and DDR5 memory.

You can preorder the new processors starting today with availability starting Nov. 4.

Source: Intel