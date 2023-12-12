Instagram to let users choose who sees their likes in new test

Do you remember when we could see people whom we followed liked others’ posts on the notification page? Although that feature has been taken down, it is still possible to see the people who have liked a reel when you open the likes of a particular post. And if someone is close to you, it shows you “liked by…”. The good news is that Instagram is testing changes to this feature.

Instagram is testing a feature that allows users to choose who can see their likes on other users’ posts and Reels.

The test offers four options:

Default: Everyone can see your likes.

#Instagram is testing the ability to decide who can see when you like other people's posts and reels pic.twitter.com/BWeOhWSLyJ — Hammod Oh (@ihammod_oh) December 10, 2023

The feature offers enhanced privacy, targeted engagement, and reduced pressure. Users can control the visibility of their likes, share appreciation with specific groups, and engage genuinely with content they like without worrying about what others think.

The impact of this test on Instagram’s future remains to be seen. It could significantly alter user privacy, engagement, and content discovery. I, personally, am all in for it. Stay tuned for further developments as the test progresses.

Instagram is also working on a “Flipside,” feature that could kill second accounts.