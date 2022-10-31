Instagram outage: millions of accounts are suspended

If you have suddenly lost your Instagram account without violating the platform’s community guidelines, you are not alone. Meta’s photo and video-sharing platform has been hit with an outage, resulting in millions of people losing their accounts. Some people are facing issues with login too: the platform returns an error message saying that the account does not exist.

The good news is that this is not a permanent suspension and not that you are typing the wrong account credentials. Meta is aware of the issues plaguing the experience, and it is working on fix. However, it is not clear when people will regain access to their Instagram accounts once again. But everything should get back to normal as early as possible to minimize the damage.

Instagram has issued the following statement about the outage on Twitter:

We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.

As a result of this weird account suspension, many people are seeing that their follower numbers have dropped massively all of a sudden. And yes, not everyone is affected by the outage. Some people, including the MSPU team, have not faced any outages at the time of writing this article. It is not clear whether the problem exists only in a particular geographical area.

We will update this article whenever Instagram fixes the issue. Meanwhile, you can go to the comments section and let us know if Meta suspended your Instagram account for no reason.