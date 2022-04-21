Instagram head Adam Mosseri has announced a few new creator-focused features coming to the app in order to hopefully boost originality and stop users from just reposting TikToks.

In a new video on Twitter of all places, Instagram’s head honcho, Adam Mosseri, detailed a trio of new features coming to the app to increase engagement through tags and a change to ranking which puts “originality” first.

Mosseri stopped short of directly pleading with creators to not just upload their popular TikTok’s to Instagram’s reels during the video, however, the ranking change itself speaks volumes about what content Instagram views as valuable.

“If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are resharing something you found from someone else. We’re going to do more to try and value original content more, particularly compared to repost content,” Mosseri stated.

? New Features ? We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking: – Product Tags

– Enhanced Tags

– Ranking for originality Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve. pic.twitter.com/PP7Qa10oJr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) April 20, 2022

Alongside the change to content ranking, Mosseri also stated that Meta owned social media app is rolling out new tag tools for both products and users, allowing any user to shamelessly plug a brand on the platform in one of their posts.

Instagram is also rolling out the ability for users to tag themselves with categories, allowing you to better represent what you do online or what you want to be known for. Accessed via going onto your profile and then edit profile, users should now see a category they can assign themselves such as photographer, rapper, or fashion stylist.