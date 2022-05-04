Instagram is actively working on new features to make the platform better. The Meta-owned company is currently working on a new feature that will allow users to reply to stories with their drawing pieces.

Currently, Instagram allows users to send quick reactions to stories they see on the platform. Those reactions are sent as direct messages in the inbox. Similar to it, users will soon be able to send drawings to their inbox by reacting to Instagram stories.

The ability to reply to stories with a drawing is a feature that is currently in the development phase, but reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has posted a screenshot that depicts what the UI looks like. However, he shared no information on the availability of the new drawing feature.

As can be seen in the screenshot, the option to draw a screenshot is placed right next to the image icon. Once the feature makes its debut, you will be able to tap the drawing icon to send your creative artwork. As always, you will also be able to send quick reactions, images, and GIFs as reactions to the story on Instagram.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to stories with a drawing ? pic.twitter.com/L8d4rKj3tN — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 3, 2022

The reverse engineer hasn’t mentioned which Instagram client will get the feature. But it looks like the company will introduce the drawing option for both Android and iOS users.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned platform is working on a host of new features, including allowing users to pin their favorite posts, a new template to enable users to copy other creators’ video formats, a better ranking algorithm focussing on originality, and more. These abilities will soon be available to the general public in the coming months. Of course, we’ll keep you updated with all the new features that Meta introduces to Instagram in the future. So, keep visiting MSPU.